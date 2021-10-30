PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature is expected to adopt the 2022 county budget following a public hearing next month.
The Legislature approved a tentative budget after a workshop Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the legislative chambers.
There will be in-person attendance with Covid-19 protocols. Zoom and phone options will be announced later.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said after changes were made to the budget Tuesday, the tax levy of approximately $16.5 million is the same as the current figure. Due to a 7% increase in the full value of taxable property in the county, the projected property tax rate will fall from $5.89 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $5.50.
The tentative budget shows overall county spending of approximately $45.47 million, a 5.79% increase over the current budget of $42.98 million. However, projected 2022 spending is below the 2020 budget of $46.1 million.
This year’s budget cut spending by more than $3 million from the previous year, due largely to sharply declining revenues resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenue in the 2022 budget is projected at $28.95 million, an 11.5% increase from this year’s $25.95 million. Flynn said that reflects an increase in sales tax revenue combined with the 20% restoration of state aid that was reduced this year due to Covid.
People can see the proposed budget at yatescounty.org or bit.ly/3E9IBfY.