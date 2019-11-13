FAYETTE — The Town Board will conduct public hearings Thursday on the proposed 2020 budget and the renewal of fire protection contracts with four fire companies.
The hearings will begin at 6:45 p.m. prior to the regular board meeting agenda at the Town Hall, 1439 Yellow Tavern Road.
The proposed budget is on file with the town clerk’s office and is available for viewing from 8 a.m. to noon today and Thursday.
The town-wide general fund is $478,123, compared to $508,366 in 2019. The town-wide highway fund is at $440,675, up from the 2019 budget of $356,525.
The general fund for outside the village of Waterloo portion of the town is $54,931, down slightly from the 2019 budget of $55,896.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value for town residents in the village is proposed to be $1.49, up slightly from the 2019 rate of $1.43.
The rate for those outside the village is $2.54, the same as 2019.
The budget sets these salaries:
Supervisor, $8,240; board members, $4,120 each; town clerk/tax collector, $18,000; highway superintendent, $57,043; and town justice, $14,853.
The fire protection contract renewals being considered are Canoga Volunteer Fire Department, $105,000; Varick Volunteer Fire Company, $41,661; Waterloo Fire Department, $34,000; and Border City Volunteer Fire Company, $35,500.