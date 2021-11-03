SENECA FALLS — Tonight’s Town Board meeting will be highlighted by a public hearing on a preliminary 2022 town budget.
The tax increase has dropped from 15% in the initial budget presented by Supervisor Mike Ferrara in early October to a 4% hike in the latest version.
Board members made several cuts during three budget work sessions in October, removing $200,000 Ferrara had included for a town property revaluation and $110,000 for a town manager. Ferrara said other cuts made are funds for paving work at Kids’ Territory playground, for providing electricity to run pumps for a new water fountain, and delaying renovations to a town building.
Ferrara said the budget is now $13.83 million, which he said is up $864,126 over the 2021 budget. The tax levy is at $4.81 million, a 4% increase over this year. Tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value are now at $10.16 for those within the former village of Seneca Falls and $9.99 for those outside the former village. That compares to the 2021 tax rates of $9.77 in the former village and $9.61 outside it contained in the 2021 budget.
Ferrara said other revenues includes $1.1 million of the estimated $3 million the town expects to receive from Seneca Meadows Landfill under a host community benefits agreement and state, federal and other resources of $8.1 million. He said $472,412 will be used from fund balance.
“This exceeds the tax cap by $16,952,” Ferrara said, noting that the final budget must be adopted by Nov. 20 and further changes could be made after tonight’s hearing.
“We may pass a resolution enabling us to go over the tax cap, but we may decide to try to cut enough to come under it,” said board member Doug Avery.
The board also will conduct a public hearing on the proposal to spend $2.75 million for improvements to the Kingdom Road wastewater pump station and installation of a new, larger sewer line from Kingdom Road down West Bayard Street to the wastewater treatment plant.
A third public hearing will be on a local law allowing the town to exceed the tax cap with a two-thirds board vote.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Community Center.