WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on its 2021 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The hearing will be in the early portion of the board’s monthly meeting at the County Office Building.
The spending plan proposed by County Manager Mitch Rowe shows a nearly 5% decrease in spending, but a 1.6% rise in the tax levy.
“There really aren’t any significant changes up or down proposed for 2021,” Rowe said. “No cuts to programs or services are contemplated.”
Rowe said the primary issues in 2021 will revolve around the economy and how it fares going forward.
“As of now, we have not programmed state or federal funding cuts. We are hopeful that will not transpire,” Rowe said. “If it does, we will have to look at ways to reconcile the budget. We remain hopeful that will not materialize.”
The general fund is down from the 2020 budget. It’s projected to be $66.6 million, down 4.8% over the 2020 budget of $70.04 million.
The property tax levy for next year stands at $10.2 million, up 1.68% over the 2020 levy of $9.8 million. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is projected to drop 2.5%, from $4.28 to $4.18.
On the revenue side, county sales tax revenue is projected to decline from $26.4 million to $25.4 million, a 3.8% decrease. The pandemic and business shutdowns are blamed for the decrease.
Income from del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre is expected to take a big hit too. The budget shows a drop from $2.5 million to $1.5 million, a 40% decline.
The county’s room occupancy tax shows a decline from $483,138 to an estimated $358,655, a 25.8% decrease.
A second public hearing scheduled for tonight will address a proposal to declare the area of Seneca County Sewer District No. 2 served by the Hillside Wastewater Treatment Plant in Varick — it will be segmented from the district — as its own operational service area. Those users will be subject to all direct and indirect operating costs of the Hillside plant. No other users of the sewer district outside the Hillside plant will be impacted.
The second area of the district is served by a wastewater treatment plant at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus. Both are on the former Seneca Army Depot.
The Hillside plant served the now-vacant Hillside Children’s Center property, Finger Lakes Tech/First Light, and other facilities owned by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The Five Points plant serves the state prison, the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center, Spring Meadows Apartment Complex, and the hamlet of Romulus.
The change would take place Jan. 1 and continue until the Hillside plant is decommissioned fully. A motion to enact the plan is on the agenda later in the meeting.
Also on tonight’s agenda:
• Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Shipley, Boundary Breaks Vineyard owner Bruce Murray, and Barrister’s Bed & Breakfast owner Ken McConnell are scheduled to address the board.
• A motion to introduce a local law granting partial property exemption to certain senior citizens and persons with disabilities will be discussed. The local law would set income limits, repealing 1999 legislation and replacing it with new income levels. The exemptions range from 5% for property owners with income levels of no more than $31,000 and no less than $31,900 to a 50% exemption of assessed value from taxation for income up to $23,500.
A public hearing on the resolution is slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
• The sale of county-owned properties in the town of Lodi could be authorized. Both parcels are vacant, a 58-acre spread on Keady Road and a 2-acre plot on County Road 137.
• The board will consider a motion giving the Board of Elections the go-ahead to lease 26 machines from Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems Corp. for $41,000 annually over an eight-year period. The lease will begin Feb. 1, 2021 and expire Jan. 31, 2029. The Dominion voting machines have been purchased by the state of New York for use by counties.
• There will be a motion to allocate $286,924 from room occupancy tax revenue in 2021 to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion activities. That amount abides by a 2017 policy to allocate 80% of that revenue for tourism purposes. Tax revenue above that amount will be available for the board to fund tourism-related program applications.