WATERLOO — Several of those speaking at a Tuesday afternoon public hearing on the Trelina Solar Energy Center who would lease land to the Florida company favored the project.
Meanwhile, members of a neighborhood association that oppose certain parts of the project, made some suggestions to at least make it what they considered more neighborhood friendly.
All of the comments were recorded at the first of two hearings yesterday before the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
Bobbie Oese-Siegel, whose family proposes to lease 250 acres of its 600-acre farm off Packwood and Serven roads, said the lease will allow them to keep the farm that was established in 1797 in the family for future generations.
“The income from the lease would allow us to diversify and help us get ready for 21st Century farming experiences,” Oese-Siegel said. “There has been an explosion of housing development that has taken away from family farms, and this solar project would allow us to return the land to farming once the panels are decommissioned.”
She added that the project will allow farming be an option for her grandchildren. She praised the cooperation from the company sponsoring the project, NextEra, for working closely with the family to identify the minimum number of acres to lease to preserve as much farm land as possible.
“NextEra has been understanding and flexible in our talks, answering our concerns,” she said.
Todd Biesenbach, another farm owner in the area, said he supports the solar project as a safe and responsible way to produce energy. He said it would preserve farmland for future use in agriculture and provide farmers much-needed revenue.
Alice DiDona of Serven Road said her family has owned the land where they live for about 150 years. She said she supports solar projects as a way to preserve farmland for the future and to help manage the land.
“It would produce energy safely, bring some jobs, support farms, increase revenue. I respect the neighbors’ opinions and implore them to study the information,” she said. “The company has a good reputation and has been excellent to work with. I hope we try to embrace this project.”
Emery Oese-Siegel said he and his sister are the largest landowners in the project area.
“I support NextEra. They’ve been great to work with on the terms of a lease and in preserving land,” he said, noting that the company has put money in escrow to remove the solar fixtures if it goes out of business.
“The plan would allow the land to go back into farmland. We identified the fields we wanted to use and there are NYSEG lines running through our land, so it’s a natural place for this,” Emery Oese-Siegel said.
He defended the family’s right to use their land as they see fit, and said, “This project will protect us from encroaching housing and commercial development and allow the land to continue to be farmed. The company has done numerous thorough studies of wildlife and other issues.”
David Weiss, husband of Bobbie Oese-Siegel, also spoke in support of the project. He said NextEra has been “remarkable” to work with and “very respectful and attentive.”
“This project can help small farmers by giving capital to work with so they don’t have to go under,” Weiss said.
The Packwood, Serven and Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association submitted a statement.
“We agree solar farm projects are an important part of transitioning to more earth-friendly power, but we also believe these projects should not be one-sided. We should not voluntarily agree to all the project agendas,” the statement read.
“We believe we must identify and discuss specific items in the construction, operation and decommissioning of the project. Items such as neighborhood concerns on construction issues, health concerns, environmental issues, noise, heavy traffic on town roads, aesthetics, property values, loss of tax revenue, local wildlife, wetlands and streams, tree loss, reduction of local farm land and water runoff, to name a few.
“While the project is not in a large residential area in the town of Waterloo, it is in our residential area, our country living and near our homes.”
The group made these suggestions to make the project more neighborhood friendly:
• Parking lots and trails for walking, jogging and biking.
• Child and pet friendly areas around an educational setting where technology and nature can co-exist.
• Wetland preservation for ducks, geese, bluebirds and others.
• An area planted and maintained for the benefit of the monarch butterfly population.
• Where possible, plant new trees, flowers and shrubs to counter-balance the loss of farmland.
• Incorporate wildlife pathways within the area of the solar farm. Keep the flow of wildlife within the farm land, not on our highways, to the extent possible.
The group also suggested there be a “set aside” of electrical energy generated for reduction of electric bills for residents in the area. An alternative could be a host community agreement that includes a provision to allow for lower power rates for residents in the immediate area of the project. They also suggested a small business co-op, a building where local small businesses can gather weekly or monthly to sell or advertise local products. A community garden also was suggested.
One member of the association wanted it noted that he was concerned about the lack of public information meetings, especially on how the project could affect property values.
State officials said 12 people had registered to speak at Tuesday’s second meeting, slated virtually for 6 p.m.