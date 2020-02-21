ROMULUS — Issues related to operation of Seneca County’s three sewer districts have generated much discussion in recent years.
So much so that new Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, formed a special standing board committee on water and sewer operations and management.
Seneca County Commissioner of Public Works Sam Priem has scheduled a public meeting on the operations, issues and programs for the sewer districts. Districts Nos. 1 and 2 serve the south end of the county. District 3 is new, serving parts of Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls on the Routes 318 and 414 corridors.
Anyone with comments or questions is asked to submit them in writing prior to the meeting. They should be sent to: Public Works, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, 13165 or by email to PWcomments@co.seneca.ny.us.
“I will be going over financials and operations for 2019, going over expenses, revenues and operations for all three districts. I will be very broad and I will not get into great detail,” Priem said in an email.
One person planning to attend and submit comments and questions is District 2 customer Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus.
She is a former administrator of the two south end districts and Seneca County Water District No. 1. Kowalski has raised numerous questions about budgets, revenues, expenses, rates charged users, maintenance and a host of other issues.
“The public has absolutely no idea of the financial status of the county sewer districts,” Kowalski said. “This meeting and report should rectify that, including income and expenses for 2019 as well as the balances in each of the bond and reserve funds which will be applied to any future repairs and improvements.”
She said she also will question a fee increase that may be proposed for District 1 “with no explanation or justification, even though there will need to be another increase to address the repairs needed.”
She also will question the allocation of district employee salaries, the possibility of facing significant costs to meet DEC discharge standards and maintenance standards at the two wastewater treatment plants, implementation of infiltration and inflow studies and the fact that the “expensive and unnecessary” sewer consolidation plan is still on the table, despite not receiving DEC approval.
Kowalski also will note that district boundaries need to be fixed, especially in light of the demolition of the wastewater treatment plant that formerly served the now vacant Hillside Children’s Center in Varick.