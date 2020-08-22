WATERLOO — The Fayette Town Board has agreed to participate in a meeting about a proposed joint fire district with the town and village of Waterloo.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Waterloo Fire Department on East Water Street.
The public meeting has been supported earlier by the Waterloo town and village boards. Fayette gave its support Aug. 13.
“We are OK with the meeting to look at this. We are still researching this proposal and will go to listen and ask questions,” said Cindy Lorenzetti, Fayette supervisor. “We need to get more information and see what the people say. We’re not ready to commit to this until we better understand and do due diligence.”
A fire district would be a separate, independent entity that would be governed by an elected board of fire commissioners with the ability to set a budget and tax rate and make decisions on fire equipment and facilities. The district would replace the current system where towns and villages contract with volunteer fire departments for fire protection services.