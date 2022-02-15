WATERLOO — Should the school district sell Walnut Street field to the village for $1?
School district taxpayers and residents are being asked to express their thoughts on that question before a decision is made.
The Board of Education has declared the field as surplus. The Village Board proposed buying the open, grass field and tennis courts on North Walnut Street for $1 for use as a recreational facility.
In January, the school board voted 5-4 not to accept that offer. However, trustees agreed to reconsider if the village presented a comprehensive plan for the field.
According to school district officials, the village says it wants to make the field usable for athletic games and practices.
“The development plan is unclear as well as how they will fund the project,” a statement on the district website reads. “At this time, the district has not seen a comprehensive plan that includes parking, restrooms and lighting on the tennis court. We have heard they will take up the old cinder track and replace soil, using village employees and equipment.”
District officials say legal counsel has informed them they can sell the land to the village for $1 or give it to them — even as they describe the field is a district asset with an assessed value of around $50,000. If sold for that amount, that revenue could cut the district’s tax levy by half a percent.
School officials say they were not considering selling the field or doing anything to the property, but are seeking public input before making a decision.
Residents and taxpayers are asked to send any thoughts they have on the $1 sale to the village to board clerk Jamie Excell prior to the Feb. 28 school board meeting. Email Excell at jamie.excell@waterloocsd.org, call her at (315) 539-1501, or drop off a written comment in the drop box at the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.
Walnut Street field was used by the district when the high school, middle school and multi-age elementary school was located in the Main Street School several blocks away. When Main Street School closed in 2014, the field became surplus, although the public continued to use it.