WATERLOO — The recently formed Waterloo Economic Development Committee has launched a survey to solicit input from residents, customers and businesses.
Those with ideas and suggestions for economic development and downtown revitalization activities in the village can complete the survey at www.waterloony.com. Paper copies are available at the 41 W. Main St. village offices, along with various locations in and around downtown.
The survey is the next in a series of strategic planning initiatives that began with the adoption of an new village comprehensive plan and a downtown market study.
The EDC will plan a range of public engagement activities that include public forums, stakeholder roundtables, investor interviews, and a series of surveys geared toward customers and business owners in downtown. Results will be used to help prioritize village economic development efforts and investments. Dates, times and locations of additional public engagement efforts will be released when finalized.
The Village Board established the EDC early this month and charged it with attracting investment in the village and enhancing quality of life for village residents. The head of the committee is Joe Sposato, a retired teacher, coach and athletic director in the Waterloo school district.