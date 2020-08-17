GENEVA — The Seneca-Keuka Watershed organization will conduct the first of three public outreach and participation sessions on its nine-element protection plan at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
The virtual session can be accessed at aq.webex.com/mw3300/mywebx/default.ddo?nomenu=true&siteurl=aq&ser.
The public sessions provide residents in the Seneca and Keuka Lake Watershed with the opportunity to learn about and participate in the development of the plan.
The first session will cover the Nine Element Plan framework, the work being done to characterize the current conditions in the watershed, the vision and goals that will guide actions and the modeling tools being used to guide the process.
Although familiarity with the project and the nine-element plans in general are not needed to participate, information can be found at senecawatershedio.wordpress.com/9e/.
“Successful development of the nine-element plan requires feedback from the community to lead to actionable outcomes that can protect and restore our watershed resources,” said Ian Smith, Seneca Watershed Steward.
The committee developing the plan consists of Mark Venuti of the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization; Dan Corbett of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association; Steve Butchko of the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative; and Mark Morris of the Keuka Lake Association.
The agenda for the Aug. 24 session calls for a welcome at 6 p.m., information on the project background at 6:05 p.m., introduction to the nine-element plan and vision and goals at 6:10. Modeling efforts will be discussed at 6:20 p.m., the project status and timeline will be at 6:30 p.m. Sponsor and contact information will be provided at 6:35 p.m. and questions and answers will be allowed from 6:40 to 7 p.m.
For more information or questions, contact Smith at smith@hws.edu or Colby Petersen at colby@csoilwater.com.