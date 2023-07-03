WILLARD — Have an idea on the best way to repurpose the vacant former Willard Psychiatric Center? If so, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency wants to hear from you.
The IDA and the Willard Task Force are seeking community input on the future of the 475-acre campus on the east shore of Seneca Lake. A public input and open house has been scheduled for 5-8 p.m. July 10 at South Seneca Middle/High School in Ovid. The open house will be in the school’s lower cafeteria. The public is invited to stop in at any point during the three-hour session to learn about an ongoing study of the site and provide ideas for its future use.
A second open house will be scheduled at a later date to share ideas and concepts generated from this event and other aspects of the study.
The site is owned by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which was the last user of a 13-acre portion of the campus as a drug treatment center. That closed in March 2022. The property is currently for sale.
To assist in determining the best future use of the site, the IDA has contracted with the MRB Group of Rochester on a study. MRB is working with EDR, Bero Architecture and HRP Associates to conduct a “highest and best use” study for redevelopment of the campus. As part of his study, the MRB team is conducting demographic and economic analyses, assessing the current condition of the buildings and infrastructure on the site, gathering input from local stakeholders, and developing a master plan to help communicate the community’s vision for the campus.
“We are excited to provide a platform for community members to actively participate in shaping the future of the Willard site,” IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said. “The public input session represents a crucial step in gathering valuable insights and perspectives, ensuring that the development plans align with the aspirations and needs of our community.”
For more information contact David Hewitt at 315-539-1727 or d.hewitt@senecacountyida.org.
The history
The site began life as the first agricultural college in the state in 1860. That college moved to Ithaca less than 10 years later and became Cornell University.
In 1869, the grounds were transformed into the Willard State Asylum for the Chronically Insane. It housed people brought in from county poorhouses and other facilities, where they often were kept chained up or in cages. The new Willard provided an environment for patients with mental illness that encouraged work and self-care. The idea was that patients could be treated and trained so they could eventually rejoin society.
By 1877, it had more than 1,500 patients, making it the largest asylum in the country. The name was changed to Willard State Hospital in 1890, and the facility housed its largest population in 1955 with more than 4,000 patients.
The name was changed to Willard Psychiatric Center, and its population declined to where it was closed in 1995. The remaining patients were moved to other facilities. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision took over a 13-acre portion of the campus for a drug treatment center that opened in 1996. It was viewed as an alternative to prison for non-violent offenders.