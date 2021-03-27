WATERLOO — Those with thoughts on the best uses for the village’s Oak Island facilities are invited to a public information meeting Monday.
The Village Board has scheduled the session for 7 p.m. at the Oak Street Community Center, which is just a few yards from Oak Island. The meeting will be facilitated by the Waterloo Economic Development Committee and the state Canal Corp.
The forum will look at economic development opportunities along the village’s canal frontage and on Oak Island. In recent years, a number of economic development ideas have been identified, both physical and economic, for connectivity between the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and downtown as keys to economic revitalization in the village.
In recent months, village officials have been in conversation with the New York Canal Corp. to identify opportunities from the state’s “Re-imaging the Canals” initiative to support projects that build this connection. State officials have identified Oak Island as a location where enhanced outdoor recreation activity may be beneficial to local economic development goals.
Village officials scheduled the forum to meet a series of objectives, including:
• Providing residents with information about Re-imaging the Canals and linkages with the village.
• Understanding residents’ priorities for economic revitalization along village canal frontage.
• Providing an overview of a conceptual plan to provide 6-10 camping sites on Oak Island, property that is owned by the Canal Corp.
• Receiving feedback and identifying residents’ preferences for activity at Oak Island.
“The state of New York has been a valued partner in the revitalization of downtown Waterloo,” Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “Historically, residents have seen the value of the canal system with respect to the potential of these proposals.”
Those attending Monday must sign in, wear a face covering, and practice social distancing.
The village leased just under 5 acres of Oak Island for recreational purposes. The lease permits the Canal Corp. to utilize the island for recreational purposes, including camping, and to make use of the village developed facilities.
A summer pilot program is being proposed to use an area of the island outside the five acres leased by the village for tent-based camping — half on platforms and half for regular camping — for up to 12 weeks this summer. The camping sites would have a staff person available around the clock, and the islands trails and fishing would remain available.
Most brush has been cleaned up, and tree removal has taken place under the direction of a certified arborist.
After a year, the camping program would be reevaluated.