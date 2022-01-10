SENECA FALLS — Downtown building owners can apply for up to $50,000, and possibly $100,000, for exterior and interior renovations, part of the town being awarded a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative award in 2020.
The Seneca Falls Development Corp. has scheduled a public meeting on the building fund for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Community Center.
The town’s DRI grant includes $600,000 approved by the state to help fund downtown businesses and building owners with exterior and interior upgrades, repairs, and enhancements. The purpose of the meeting will be to introduce the parameters and eligibility requirements to participate in the Downtown Building Improvement Fund.
Commercial property owners within the DRI boundary are eligible to apply for up to $50,000 for renovations. Projects with a residential component also may be eligible for up to an additional $50,000. A 50% match is required for private projects and a 25% match for projects undertaken by nonprofit entities.
“We are encouraging all eligible businesses to apply,” said Joell Murney-Karsten, SFDC Board of Directors chairperson. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see more than a half million dollars go towards the beautification of downtown and help boost ecconomic development opportunities.”
Full details on the grant, its requirements, and how to apply will be provided at the meeting.
“The building improvement fund is a small part of the overarching $10 million DRI award, but it’s specifically designed to have a significant visual impact throughout our downtown corridor, and we anticipate wide participation,” said Greg Zellers, SFDC executive director.
The meeting will be available via Zoom. Register in advance by visiting http://senecafallsdri.com/register and completing the form. When registering, people will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Questions about the Building Improvement Fund or the informational meeting can be directed to Zellers at senecafallsdev@gmail.com.
The state announced the $10 million grant also will be used to help fund these projects:
• $33.69 million for People’s Park on Water Street, for new pathways and decks overlooking the canal, burying utility lines, and providing better access to the canal from downtown.
• $1 million to help establish the National Women’s Hall of Fame at 1 Canal St. as a destination. Plans include renovation of the iconic smokestack, installation of new permanent exhibits, and an elevator and external staircase for access to the second, third and fourth floors for additional museum space.
• $912,000 to help transform the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St. by helping expand the building with structural stabilization, facade renovation, enhanced accessibility, and improved signage. The museum commemorates the classic 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which many believe was based on Seneca Falls.
• $605,000 to help the new owners of the former Village Hall and historic train station building at 60 State St. for a full-service Italian restaurant and banquet hall.
• $533,082 to help fund upgrades to the Seneca Falls Heritage & Information Center at 89 Fall St. with facade improvements, updating permanent interior exhibits, installation of a new elevator, and renovations to boaters facilities.
• $405,000 for the Gould Hotel in the heart of downtown, helping renovate the first-floor lobby, conversion of the restaurant into a dual purpose café and gastro-cocktail lounge, and relocation of the bar.
• $400,000 to help renovate and repurpose the historic Huntington Building at 210 Fall St. into a 50-unit affordable housing complex, with half of the units set aside for supportive housing for veterans.
• $400,000 for the renovation of two downtown buildings for a ground-floor, hands-on culinary arts studio and conversion of vacant upper floors into affordable housing units.
• $400,000 to help convert vacant second-floor classrooms at the former St. Patrick’s School at 81 W. Bayard St., now the Finger Lakes Health Institute, into 10 affordable residential units within the mixed-use building.
• $324,000 to enhance community recreation with installation of new obstacles and equipment for the skate park and a kayak launch at the Community Center.
• $253,200 to renovate the Daniels Block, including the conversion of the vacant third-floor space in the Daniels Block into five new accessible loft units that will be served by a three-stop elevator.