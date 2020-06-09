PENN YAN — The public will decide in November if terms on the Yates County Legislature go from two to four years.
By a 10-4 vote Monday, the Legislature approved putting a proposed local law increasing the term length to a public referendum. The vote will happen at the Nov. 3 general election.
Legislators Ed Bronson, Carlie Chilson, P. Earle Gleason, Leslie Church, Dan Banach, Bill Holgate, Bonnie Percy, Dick Harper, Pat Killen and Doug Paddock voted yes. Opposed were Jim Multer, Terry Button, Rick Willson and Tim Cutler.
The vote followed a public hearing. Rich Stewart — who is on the Penn Yan Village Board — opposed the change, saying the state Assembly, state Senate and U.S. House of Representatives all have elections every two years, and it works well.
“I think you should keep it the way it is,” he said.
Currently, all 14 seats on the Legislature are up for vote every two years. The last election was November 2019.
Under the proposed law, seven seats would be voted on in November 2021 for four-year terms and seven others for two-year terms. Subsequent elections would be for four-year terms.
Supporters of the change say it will provide continuity on the board. Multer, a longtime legislator from Barrington, disagreed.
“Continuity is only good if things are going well,” he said. “This system has worked well for decades, and there has always been continuity. The voters do not benefit from this. The public does not benefit. It doesn’t benefit anyone but us.”
Cutler and Willson said having elections every two years is a chance for legislators to interact, during campaigns, with residents more often.
“Biennial elections are good. They are a very invaluable opportunity to engage with people,” Cutler said. “It’s more about community service. No one is getting rich here.”
While she favors four-year terms, Chilson said let the public decide.
“This is my third year on the Legislature, and I am just now getting my head wrapped around things,” she said. “With two-year terms, by the time people get their feet wet they are running to get elected again.”
Paddock noted that 2021 will mark the 50th year of a county Legislature. He said as of the end of 2019, 92 people have served as legislators and 78 of them served more than one term, with the average term being eight years.
“The Legislature, in my opinion, is more like the U.S. Senate, which has six-year terms,” he said. “There is something to be said for stability.”
In other board matters:
• COVID-19 — The Legislature heard from Deb Minor, the county’s director of public health, who said there have no new cases in the county in two weeks.
As of Monday, there were 43 positive cases in the county with 36 recoveries and 7 deaths. There have been more than 2,100 negative tests.
The Legislature also heard from the county’s economic developer, Steve Griffin, who continues to get questions from business owners on when they can fully reopen under the state’s phases. County officials are expected to hear more details Tuesday from Bob Duffy, the former state lieutenant governor and currently president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
Gov. Cuomo named Duffy to lead the Finger Lakes region’s reopening effort.