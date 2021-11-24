PENN YAN — The commercial sale and use of marijuana in the village has been the topic of several meetings this fall — and that will be the case again next month, ahead of an upcoming deadline.
“There has been a great deal of interest in this subject, and it’s pretty evenly split,” Mayor Leigh MacKerchar said Tuesday. “There is an opportunity to put this up for a public referendum, which is something we will consider.”
That likely will be decided after a Dec. 21 public hearing. It is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. in the village hall, but MacKerchar said the hearing could be moved to a larger meeting area like the Penn Yan firehouse.
The Village Board has discussed the marijuana issue several times as municipal boards decide whether to opt out of new state rules that legalize the possession and use of certain amounts of marijuana and where it can be used. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out of the retail sales provision.
If a municipality does not opt out by the end of the year, it can never opt out. If it opts out, it can reverse that decision and allow retail sales at any time.
Some municipalities have gone the referendum route. MacKerchar said if Penn Yan has a public vote, it likely would happen in March, during the next village elections.
In addition to sales and onsite consumption, village officials have also discussed whether marijuana can be banned from village parks and playgrounds, and on sidewalks and streets.
In October, after a previous public hearing, Trustee Ray Spencer made a motion to discuss the issue, but it didn’t get a second. Trustee Rich Stewart, who is chairing a Village Board subcommittee on marijuana legislation, said a decision to revisit the issue arose from a recent committee meeting.
After a long discussion, the board voted 5-2 to have the public hearing next month. Stewart and Trustee Teresa Hoban voted no.
“I cannot tell you why each person voted the way they did,” Stewart said. “The majority felt they needed more details/information from the (state) Office of Cannabis Management about the cannabis retail options.”
MacKerchar and Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham are on the marijuana subcommittee too.