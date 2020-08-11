ROCHESTER — A former Newark High School employee and local photographer is back in New York to face child exploitation charges, and federal officials are asking for the public’s help as they look into numerous social media accounts connected to the case.
Matthew Holland, 28, was in federal court Friday after being extradited from Virginia. He faces charges of production, receipt and possession of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor.
The case began in March, when police in Virginia looked into Snapchat user “Tjohnson755” having alleged sexually explicit online conversations with a 14-year-girl from that state. The user was identified as Holland.
Officials said Holland, posing as a teen, coerced the girl into sending him nude photos of herself. When the girl wanted to stop, officials said Holland threatened to put her photos on the internet, and used that and other threats so she would keep sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.
Police in Virginia got a search warrant for the Snapchat account and said they found dozens of similar conversations with other suspected minors.
Virginia police, with the Newark Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Holland’s home in the village. Officials seized computers and other digital items, saying they had hundreds of images and videos of child porn, including pornography with prepubscent minors.
Police said Holland admitted operating Illumination Images in the village. They said there allegedly were hidden cameras in the dressing room and they were used to tape customers — including minors — in various stages of undress.
Holland was employed at Newark High School until resigning. District Superintendent Matt Cook confirmed Holland was a teacher assistant from 2015 until last October.
Cook later confirmed the resignation last week of Thomas Roote, who was the Newark High principal. Cook did not provide comment or other information on Roote’s resignation, or say if it was connected to the Holland case.
After the search warrant at his home, Holland was arrested and extradited to Virginia to face state charges. The charges he faces in New York have a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.
Holland’s extradition back to New York and appearance in federal court were reported in a press release from James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. A detention hearing for Holland is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court.
Federal officials said Holland also is a former employee of the Canandaigua YMCA, where he also is believed to have surreptitiously taped people.
Rich Buch, director of operations, said the organization is fully cooperating in the investigation, and Holland passed all required background screenings before he was hired at the YMCA.