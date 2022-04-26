GENEVA — Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Bret Stephens of The New York Times is the featured speaker in a new forum that kicks off this week at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
“What Is Conservatism Today? What Should It Be? Why Do We Need It?” will be held at 7:30 p.m. today in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Campus Center.
The first Stern Family Forum will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning “60 Minutes” correspondent and HWS Trustee Bill Whitaker.
The forum is funded by Honorary Trustee Herbert Stern and Trustee Samuel Stern. It was created to “support annual events with notable guests who bring nuance to difficult, sometimes controversial subjects,” HWS said.
Prior to joining the Times in 2017, Stephens spent years at The Wall Street Journal, winning the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.
Stephens is a leader of the “Never Trump” wing of the conservative movement, said HWS, and has “regularly courted controversy from both the left and right for his views on foreign policy, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, climate change, cancel culture, gun control and other subjects.”
President Joyce Jacobsen welcomes the new forum.
“Stephens is a public intellectual who has expressed strong views on the most pressing issues facing our globe,” she said. “It is my hope and the hope of the organizers of the forum … that this event will reveal the complexities of thorny issues through open and productive dialogue. I thank Bill Whitaker for moderating, and Judge Stern and Sam Stern for the funding to make this and many future events possible.”
HWS said the Sterns established a permanent endowed fund to host one or more annual institutional forums focused on public discussion of significant, topical issues.
The event will be livestreamed at www2.hws.edu/live-stream.