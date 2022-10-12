CANANDAIGUA — Once Halloween ends, many don’t know what to do with those squishy jack-o-lanterns.
If you live in Ontario County, you can bring them to any of three locations to be composted. In addition, gourds, flowers, hay, and corn stalks also will be accepted.
Drop any of the aforementioned items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 or 8-11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the county parking lot on the corner of Ontario and Pleasant streets in Canandaigua, the town of Geneva transfer station at 32 White Springs Road, or the town of Victor transfer station at 60 Rawson Road.
Disposal of the items is free and open to all county residents.
The drop-offs are sponsored by the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
For more information, visit ontariocountyrecycles.org.