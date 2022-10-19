GENEVA — Good beer needs good water.
The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is partnering with five area breweries to promote a clean, healthy Seneca Lake. They are Lucky Hare Brewing of Hector, Two Goats Brewery of Burdett, Wagner Valley Brewery of Lodi, Seneca Lake Brewing of Rock Stream, and Horseheads Brewing of Horseheads.
The five breweries have produced and are promoting PURE harvest ales highlighting Seneca Lake water as their top ingredient and the reliance of Finger Lakes breweries on a clean local water source. The specialty ales are available at all five Seneca Lake watershed taprooms on draft or in cans and will be available throughout the fall season. A portion of the proceeds from each beer sold will go to Pure Waters.
Lucky Hare, in collaboration with Pure Waters, also has created a custom can label that was part of the release of the new ale at a party earlier this month.
The PURE Harvest Ale also was available at the Live on Linden Wine Series Oct. 14 on Linden Street in Geneva.
“Reliable access to clean water is critical for a brewery because without water, there is no beer,” said Richard Theil of Lucky Hare Brewery. “Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is dedicated to preserving the quality of the Seneca Lake watershed. Partnering with SLPWA to ensure access to that most important raw material fits with Lucky Hare’s goals of sustainability and being a good environmental steward.”