WATERLOO — Seneca Falls established a Purple Heart Trail this past summer.
Organizers say they would look to expand the honoring of those receiving Purple Hearts for being wounded or killed while in military service.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will consider a resolution supporting the establishment of a Purple Heart monument in county-owned LaFayette Park on West Main Street in the village of Waterloo when it meets Tuesday night.
The resolution states that honoring Purple Heart recipients is “appropriate and a fitting tribute” to their service. It says the village of Waterloo and local veterans want a Purple Heart monument in LaFayette Park, across the street from the Seneca County Courthouse.
The proposal is for the monument to be placed where an anchor from the former Sampson Naval Training Station in Romulus is now. The anchor would be returned to Sampson and placed in Sampson State Park, which has taken over the World War II Naval Training Station on the east shore of Seneca Lake.
The resolution calls for the care and maintenance of the monument to be a shared responsibility of the county, village and veterans groups. Funding will be secured for purchase and engraving of the monument, and a process will be established to consider nominations for inclusion on the monument.
If approved, the motion will go to the full board for final vote.
In a related motion, the committee will consider a resolution encouraging the state to name the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus on the southern end of the former Naval Training Station and Air Force base as the state’s first veterans cemetery.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Nov. 10 that New York is committed to establishing a state veterans cemetery. The county established the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery with state funds on the state-owned Sampson property on July 30, 2011.
The resolution before the committee states that the Sampson cemetery is the perfect choice for the state’s first veterans cemetery because more than 411,000 Navy recruits were trained at Sampson Naval Training Station from the spring of 1942 until the end of World War II. Toward the end of the war, Sampson served as a separation center, discharging more than 65,000 service members.
After the war, the station was used as a temporary college for 15,000 veterans who attended classes under the GI Bill. Sampson College operated from September 1946 to June 1949 and matriculated 7,500 students.
When the Korean War broke out, Sampson became a U.S. Air Force training base. More than 330,000 airmen were trained there until the state acquired the property for Sampson State Park in the 1960s.
The motion notes that the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery “is a living and lasting tribute to those who have served the nation and continues the rich and honorable history of the site.”
The cemetery was designed and constructed with state more than $5 million in state funds for the conveyance of 162 acres and the installation and upgrades to physical facilities.