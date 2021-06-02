WATERLOO — The new Purple Heart monument and refurbished cannons have been placed in LaFayette Park.
The granite monument has four sections. The names of 86 Purple Heart recipients nominated by family and friends of those wounded or killed in military conflicts are engraved.
After Generations Bank CEO Menzo Case spearheaded a Purple Heart Trail on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls in front of bank headquarters in 2019, he challenged neighboring Waterloo to do the same.
“He contacted (Waterloo) Mayor Jack O’Connor. Jack agreed it was a good idea to pursue,” said Jack O’Connors, the former head of the county’s Veterans Service Office. “The mayor asked me to help out.
“I contacted a mason I know from the Wayland area and began soliciting donations from people and businesses, as well as volunteers.”
O’Connors and another Purple Heart committee member traveled to Vermont to get pieces of granite taken from the same source used to make the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Since LaFayette Park is owned by Seneca County, County Manager Mitch Rowe and the Board of Supervisors needed to give the project their blessing. They did so quickly.
Then, the community was invited to nominate those who had documented proof they received a Purple Heart, which is the nation’s oldest military honor. An initial group of 70 names were engraved. That list has grown to 86, with plenty of room for more, O’Connors noted.
Names are on the front and back of the stones. A center stone contains the words “They Paid For Our Freedom With Blood. All Gave Some. Some Gave All.”
O’Connors said all names accepted for the local memorial will be sent to Washington for inclusion on the national Purple Heart monument.
There is no charge for nominating a Purple Heart recipient or for having their name engraved. Among the names engraved on the LaFayette Park stone are several local men, both wounded and killed in action, and the only woman killed in action in Vietnam, Sharon Ann Lane, a nurse.
Lane, who grew up in Ohio, is immortalized in books and statues, and she helped inspire characters in a television show. Among the roughly 11,000 American women stationed in Vietnam, Lane was the only one killed by hostile fire during the war. She was the first woman to perish, dying from a rocket attack in 1969 when she was 25.
Seven other women died in accidents and from illnesses.
“All of the names on this monument have a back story that I got to hear from surviving family members, friends and from research of the history of these amazing individuals,” O’Connors said.
Seneca County refurbished the park’s replica cannons, at the request of local veterans groups. The county paid Steen Cannon and Ordinance Works of Ashland, Ky., $34,405 to do the work.
“They are beautiful,” Rowe said. “They did a great job.”
A soft opening of the memorial took place in August 2020, with Waterloo Purple Heart recipients Chuck Balch and Don Grillone speaking.
Applications to nominate a Purple Heart recipient and the criteria required are available on the Village of Waterloo website www.waterloony.com.