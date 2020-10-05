LYONS — If you’re driving by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at night and notice a purple glow, don’t be surprised.
As part of October’s designation as national Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Barry Virts said the sheriff’s office, public safety building and courthouse will be illuminated in purple light.
“Purple is the symbolic color for domestic violence awareness and, historically, the battered women’s movement,” Virts said in his monthly column.
Virts urges domestic violence victims to call 911 when it happens. People can also contact the Victims Resource Center in Newark at (315) 331-1171 for advocacy.
Virts also reports the following September statistics in his monthly column:
• All county law enforcement agencies will take part in a national drug take-back collection event Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations around the county will be announced at a later date.
• Sixteen males and one female were remanded to the county jail. There were 33 inmate transports and 3,141 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,345 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County, secured one parole violator and one inmate ready for transfer to state prisons.
Court security officers cleared 2,056 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing 39 contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 133,108 miles on patrol, responding to 72 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in 15 injuries but no fatalities. Officers also handled seven missing persons cases, 16 animal complaints, 1,620 miscellaneous complaints, 4 major crimes, 408 minor crimes and one fire investigation.
Total complaints for the month were 2,800, with deputies issuing 365 traffic tickets and making 2 DWI arrests. There were 108 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 23 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 36 legal papers and 86 family court orders, received more than $116,000 and paid out more than $113,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the two DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 17 DWI arrests in the county. The Clyde Police Department, Newark PD and Palmyra PD made one DWI arrest each.
• Corrections Officer Christopher Kerr marked 10 years of service to the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Virts said the sheriff’s office and county government are working to comply with Governor’s Executive Order 203, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, through community engagement, planning, listening and learning, and with public comments.
The sheriff said he will be releasing information each week on those efforts through social media and the agency website.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.