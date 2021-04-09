GENEVA — In March, the city Board of Ethical Review admonished City Council for not taking action against Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra for a series of alleged violations of the city’s ethics code.
On Wednesday, councilors, led by Bill Pealer of Ward 2, attempted to do just that, but were short of the votes necessary to censure the controversial Ward 5 councilor.
City Council voted 5-4 against censuring Salamendra for her alleged violations of the Code of Ethics related to a Back the Blue rally at Lakefront Park last July.
Voting in favor of censure were Pealer, at-large councilors Councilor Frank Gaglianese III and Anthony Noone and Mayor Steve Valentino. Voting no were Salamendra, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, Ward 1’s Tom Burrall, Ward 5’s Ken Camera and Ward 6’s John Pruett.
Salamendra was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in the intersection at Lake Street and 5&20 at the entrance to Lakefront Park, where a Back the Blue Rally was taking place. It’s alleged that requests by a Geneva firefighter directing traffic to move the vehicle so that traffic could proceed was ignored by the driver.
The firefighter filed a complaint against Salamendra that same day, accusing her “of creating a dangerous situation by refusing to comply with the directions of the complainant.”
The Ethics Board determined the firefighter was subjected to abusive language during the incident.
Salamendra denies the ethics board account of events.
Pealer’s resolution said Salamendra “put a city employee and the public in a dangerous and potentially deadly situation by failing to intervene when the driver of a vehicle in which she was present blocked an intersection on a busy public highway; personally engaged in such abusive conduct in her presence; and that the employee in question was and remains emotionally distressed by the fact that a member of city government treated him in that manner and effectively putting his life at risk…”
Pealer called Salamendra’s behavior “unprecedented,” and pointed to the Ethics Board determination that she violated three of the 17 city tenets of ethical behavior that day. Tenets that Pealer noted each councilor vows to abide by when taking office.
The Ward 2 councilor denied that his push for censure was anything more than following through on the determinations of the ethics board, not because of any personal animosity.
Pealer called what allegedly happened that day “highly inappropriate and absolutely terrible.”
He said councilors must “act with integrity.”
Another Salamendra critic, At-large Councilor Anthony Noone, said he supported the work of the ethics committee, and noted that he has received criticism from them for his behavior at meetings.
Noone claimed “support of the committee seems to be dependent upon who is their focus,” he said. “Abusing your oath and authority as a councilor and endangering the safety of others is unacceptable.”
By voting to censure, said Noone, “we can absolutely send a message that behavior does matter.”
Other councilors didn’t see it that way.
Camera, responding to Pealer, said that if Salamendra’s actions were “unprecedented, inappropriate and terrible,” than how would Pealer describe Gaglianese’s remarks at the same Back the Blue Rally, where the councilor was caught on video assailing a Hobart and William Smith Colleges Zoom discussion on police reform. In the video, Gaglianese said he wanted to shoot some of those taking part. He also criticized some members of the local Black Lives Matter movement.
Pealer later responded to Camera’s comments, arguing that the difference between the Gaglianese and Salamendra situations is “one was talk, the other was action.”
And he added: “We did censure Frank.”
As for Gaglianese, the councilor said he admitted that what he said about those participating in the HWS forum was wrong and that he accepted the censure, as well as the ethics board’s subsequent criticism.
“I just believe that what’s good for one should be good for all,” he said.
Regan said Salamendra has become a target for the ethics board and didn’t see the need for censure.
“We should be moving on,” she said.
And Burrell questioned the accuracy of the account by the ethics board, while wondering how a parked vehicle at an intersection with police and fire personnel nearby could be described as a “deadly situation.”
Still, he said Salamendra and those in the car bear some responsibility for what happened that day.
“I’m not condoning the behavior in this situation,” he said.
Pruett said such a public debate about an incident involving a fellow councilor should be done in private session, not public.
Residents speak out
Three members of the public spoke in support of Salamendra during the public session prior to censure discussion, including resident Charles King.
“At your last meeting, it sounded like some of you were accusing this Councilor of second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, for being the passenger in a car that was stopping traffic,” King said. “I’ve never heard of a passenger in a car being charged with reckless endangerment. …The current resolution says five things: Abusive conduct, failure to intervene, providing incorrect information, lack of insight, and lack of appropriate regard for the Board of Ethical Review. The first three require evidence; that’s yours to deliberate. The fourth one, ‘lack of insight,’ is a broad, subjective character censure, and the fifth one assumes that the Board of Ethical Review has been faultless in its past work, which presses you to pick sides on multiple reports all at once. I encourage you to focus on the first three and render a vote upon actual evidence. In future, perhaps don’t foray so far into the subjective with censure resolutions.”
Salamendra said Thursday she wants to put the ethics complaints — this was the third — behind her.
“I understand that personal attacks are part of what I signed up for by running and being elected to the City Council, but they are a distraction,” she said. “I have real political disagreements with some members of this council. I am eager to get back to debating policy, rather than personality, and to continue our most important work: real change for the people of Geneva.”