CANANDAIGUA — During a six-month period from October 2021 to March 2022, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies wrote fewer than 50 tickets for traffic offenses such as speeding, cell phone use, and reckless driving.
A year later — from October 2022 to March 2023 — that number was 529.
Why the big difference? Chalk it up to normal staffing levels and a Police Traffic Services grant through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Sheriff David Cirencione said the grant provides funds to pay deputies overtime for working special traffic enforcement details. They are not taking calls for other incidents during those times.
“We identify specific areas where we have higher crash numbers, specifically personal-injury crashes and target aggressive driving in those areas,” he said. “Deputies write speeding tickets, cell phone tickets, and seat belt tickets.”
Cirencione said while the sheriff’s office did those details several years ago with grant funding, the Covid-19 pandemic combined with a deputy shortage meant a hiatus for the program.
“Neither of those are issues currently, so the deputies are back out in force,” he said. “We were able to get active again with this program and have already seen our crash numbers drop in these targeted areas.”
Chief Deputy John Falbo, who sends reports to county committees and state officials, said the targeted enforcement has resulted in a 45% decrease in personal-injury crashes and 20% decrease in overall accidents.
Cirencione and Falbo said the enforcement areas include much of Route 96, Routes 5&20, and Route 332.
The number of tickets issued during each period is notable. For instance, there were 285 speeding tickets during the grant period compared to 16 before, and 95 cell phone tickets compared to 25. Nearly 40 tickets were issued for seat belt violations, and 18 tickets issued for aggressive driving, as compared to one previously. Aggressive driving includes running red lights and stop signs, following too closely, failure to yield right of way, and improper lane changes.
Falbo and Cirencione called the program a “huge success” now that the road patrol is fully staffed.
“It really shows a great correlation between higher staffing numbers equaling more proactive traffic enforcement, resulting in significant reduction in personal-injury crashes. That is the statewide goal of the PTS grant,” Falbo said. “This is a great testament to the fact that more police staffing/funding isn’t just about arresting people. The safety on the roadways suffer when staffing is low. This is a great story for the public.”
Cirencione also reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for May:
• The 911 Center processed 15,573 “events,” including 13,676 police calls. There were 1,539 calls for emergency medical services and 358 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 122 arrests.
• Deputies responded to 10 calls for reported drug overdoses. They did not need to use Narcan in any of the cases.
• Deputies responded to 296 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 28 resulting in injury. Deputies responded to 206 property damage-only crashes and 62 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 650 traffic stops in May and responded to 51 mental health calls. Ten people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 28 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 24 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There was an average of 80 male inmates and 33 female inmates at the county jail in May. Another 58 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 29 were released on their own recognizance.