PENN YAN — Local and state officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to mark the completion of a $10.7 million project at a longtime apartment complex in this Yates County village.
The modernization and expansion at Walnut Hill Apartments was done by the New York State Homes and Community Renewal program. The project preserved affordability for 59 existing apartments and included construction of a new two-story building with eight apartments.
RuthAnne Visnauskas, program commissioner, said the investment is part of "Finger Lakes Forward," the region's comprehensive strategy to revitalizing communities.
"Residents of the development's 67 apartments will benefit from an attractive, modern and affordable home with great amenities, all within a mile of downtown Penn Yan," Visnauskas said in a press release.
Walnut Hill Apartments was built in 1972 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as rural affordable housing. The original complex consists of nine one-story buildings with 59 apartments.
In addition to the new two-story building, the rental office building was expanded to include a large community room with kitchen, handicapped accessible bathrooms, a patio and a playground.
Renovations included new roofs, windows and siding for all buildings. Apartments were upgraded with new kitchens, baths, baseboard heating, fresh paint, new carpets and other finishes, and new energy efficiency upgrades included the installation of EnergyStar appliances, improved insulation and weatherization.
All apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area's median income. Project financing included $8.5 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, as well as other funding.
Penn Yan Mayor Leigh MacKerchar thanked state officials and others for improving affordable housing in the village.
"I look forward to doing more together in the future," he said.
Yates County Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said the county continues to seek and preserve affordable housing for residents.
"This latest project is one more source of pride that the residents of Yates County can have in their homes and community," he said.