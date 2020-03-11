PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook has sentenced a local drug dealer to about a decade behind bars.
District Attorney Todd Casella said James Ribble Jr., 35, was sentenced Tuesday to 9½ years in prison followed by three years of parole. Ribble pleaded guilty to felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal contempt.
Ribble, of Penn Yan, was arrested last July by village police following a drug investigation and grand jury indictment. Police said he sold crack cocaine to police agents on two occasions.
As part of his sentence, Casella said Ribble must pay $400 to the police department. That was the amount of “buy” money police used in the transactions.
Ribble was arrested on the criminal contempt charge last September. He was accused of violating a court order of protection.