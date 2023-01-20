PENN YAN — This Yates County village is getting $433,000 to improve its wastewater treatment plant.
The funding was announced in a press release issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. That came after the state Environmental Facilities Corp. board approved $143 million in low-cost financing and grants for water and wastewater projects across the state.
“These low-cost financings and grants are the building blocks for municipalities to modernize and protect their critical water infrastructure,” Hochul said in the release.
Penn Yan was approved for $167,500 in short-term, interest-free financing. The village also is getting a $132,750 grant through the Water Infrastructure Improvement program and a $132,750 grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund.
Village Mayor Dan Condella did not reply to an email from the Times seeking comment.
State officials said the funding will help upgrade the state’s water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard drinking water supplies.
“Investing in water infrastructure is critical to protecting communities from water pollution that threatens public health and the environment,” said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and chairman of the Environmental Facilities Corp. board.
The village of Watkins Glen in neighboring Schuyler County is getting $13.5 million in short-term, interest-free financing and two grants totaling $5 million. Most of that money will go toward work at the village’s wastewater treatment plant near the southern tip of Seneca Lake. Watkins Glen also will replace 40,000 linear feet of water mains and upgrade its water treatment plant.