PENN YAN — Johnson-Costello Post 355 of the American Legion honored several volunteers at the post’s recent birthday dinner.
Longtime volunteer Frank Morris received two awards.
Phil Rouin, director of the Yates County Veterans Service Agency, recognized Morris for his hundreds of hours driving county veterans to medical appointments over the years. Morris also received a certificate of appreciation from the post for his volunteer work.
Post Commander Ellen Hey honored Andy Swarthout as Legionnaire of the Year for his service as post treasurer, captain of the honor guard, and organizer of the annual Memorial Day parade and service.
Gary Fudge was named Volunteer of the Year for his work as administrator of the post website.
Johnnie Rivers received a certificate of appreciation for his work as volunteer chef at the post’s Friday night dinners.
Karen Fudge, president of the Legion Auxiliary, was recognized for providing helpers and food for the many special events at the post.
Daryl Jones received a citation for his 40 years of continuous membership in the Legion.