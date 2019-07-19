CANANDAIGUA — A Penn Yan man who allegedly hit a deputy with his pickup truck at a concert last weekend faces several charges.
Joshua P. Freeland, 24, of Benham Street, was charged Saturday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to comply, and resisting arrest. All the charges are misdemeanors.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Freeland was leaving the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert Saturday night at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center and refused to comply with deputies who were doing traffic control. Specifically, Henderson said Freeland was trying to go in a different direction than he was being told.
Henderson said Freeland accelerated and almost hit one deputy, and then did hit another deputy with the rear of his truck. The deputy was knocked to the ground.
Henderson said Freeland continued to accelerate, but due to heavy traffic had to stop. Police said Freeland then got out of his vehicle and threatened deputies verbally. He got into a physical altercation with one of the deputies before he was taken into custody, police said.
The deputy who was knocked down was treated for minor injuries at F.F. Thompson Hospital and released. Freeland was taken to the county jail for arraignment and later released on his own recognizance.
He will answer the charges in Canandaigua Town Court.
Henderson added that last Friday, before the Luke Bryan concert at CMAC, deputies charged 11 people younger than 21 with possession of alcohol.
