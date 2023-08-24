PENN YAN — A local man who called for a government overthrow and threatened U.S. military installations but apparently had no means to do so, took a plea deal Tuesday in Yates County Court.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Tyler Newkirk pleaded guilty to a felony charge of making a terroristic threat in satisfaction of the grand jury indictment against him. He was sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook to time served in jail, 65 days after his arrest, and five years of probation.
Newkirk was arrested by Penn Yan police in February on a charge of criminal anarchy. Police Chief Tom Dunham said Newkirk composed and disseminated written material calling for the violent overthrow of local, state, and federal governments. Newkirk also was accused of calling several U.S. military installations and threatening service members. Dunham said those included personal threats and plans to topple the installations.
Dunham added that Newkirk took to social media, posting messages calling for attacks on military personnel, local law enforcement, government officials, and banks. Newkirk called for the public beheading of government and police officials who did not go along with his plans. Newkirk claimed his goal was to topple existing governments and replace them with a new system.
“There is no evidence Newkirk had the means to carry out any large-scale attack or that he worked with anyone else on these plans,” Dunham said at the time of Newkirk’s arrest.
Local police worked on the case with the FBI, state police, U.S. Army, social media companies, and other police agencies. Dunham said police were notified of Newkirk’s online activity by a concerned community member.
In other court action Tuesday:
• Wayne Niles, of Elmira, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison followed by 10 years of parole after pleading guilty to a felony charge of second-degree rape. Niles will have to register as a sex offender.
Niles was among close to 20 people charged with various sex crimes related to the abuse of an underage girl in Starkey. The Dundee-area man who was the main target of the investigation, Andrew Daugherty, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.