PENN YAN — A local man accused of possessing thousands of child pornography images was arraigned on felony charges Tuesday in Yates County Court.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Michael Thompson pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of obscenity, possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, and promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child. Judge Jason Cook remanded Thompson to the county jail in lieu of $2,000 bail, $4,000 bond, or $8,000 partially secured bond.
Thompson, 35, was arrested by state police last June. A county Grand Jury indicted Thompson on 23 counts.
“The 23 counts are a sample of charges concerning allegations that he possessed over 12,000 unique images and videos depicting child pornography,” Casella wrote in an email to the Times.