PENN YAN — The man whom village police believe killed his wife last week has passed away.
In a brief news release issued Tuesday morning, Police Chief Tom Dunham said Ronald Salyer, 89, died Friday afternoon at Geneva General Hospital. He had been placed on palliative care after being transferred from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Salyer, who suffered from dementia, is believed to be involved in the death of his wife, Jane Salyer, also 89, at their Franklin Street home. Jane Salyer was found dead in her bathroom on the afternoon of Aug. 29 by a home health aide.
Ronald Salyer also was found in the bathroom, alive but in poor health.
Jane Salyer’s body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Ronald Salyer was taken to Soldiers & Sailors.
Dunham said his department was working with the Yates County district attorney’s office to review the matter.
“Police are continuing to investigate the matter, but have no other persons of interest at this time,” Dunham said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Salyer family in this trying time.”