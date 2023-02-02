PENN YAN — Village police have arrested a local man accused of calling for a government overthrow and threatening U.S. military installations, although he apparently had no means to do so.
Tyler R. Newkirk, 33, was charged Monday with a felony count of criminal anarchy.
Penn Yan police Chief Tom Dunham said Newkirk composed and disseminated written material calling for the violent overthrow of local, state, and federal governments.
Newkirk also is accused of calling several U.S. military installations and threatening service members. Dunham said those included personal threats and plans to topple the installations.
Dunham added that Newkirk also took to social media, posting messages calling for attacks on military personnel, local law enforcement, government officials, and banks. Newkirk allegedly called for the public beheading of government and police officials who did not go along with his plans.
According to Dunham, Newkirk claimed his goal was to topple existing governments and replace them with a new system.
“There is no evidence Newkirk had the means to carry out any large-scale attack or that he worked with anyone else on these plans,” Dunham said.
Newkirk was taken into custody at a motel in Montour Falls, Schuyler County. He was processed at the Penn Yan police station and taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation and possible treatment.
Dunham said his department worked on the case with the FBI, state police, U.S. Army, social media companies, Geneva police, Webster police, and Schuyler County sheriff’s office.
Dunham added that police were notified of Newkirk’s alleged online activity by a concerned community member. He said people should report any such activity to law enforcement.
“We are all responsible for our community’s safety and working together allows us to quickly and effectively address issues as they come up,” he said.