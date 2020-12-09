PENN YAN — A local man could be spending the rest of his life behind bars after admitting he sexually abused a child.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Timothy Brewer, 65, pleaded guilty Tuesday in county court to predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony.
Judge Jason Cook is scheduled to sentence Brewer to 10 years to life in prison. Sentenced is set for Feb. 2.
Casella said Brewer will remain a registered sex offender, an order of protection will be issued on behalf of the victim, and Brewer could be subject to civil confinement if he gets out of prison.
Brewer was arrested by village police in May following an investigation. He listed as Level 2 on the state Sex Offender Registry at the time.
From December 2019 to May 2020, Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said Brewer groomed and lured a child younger than 11 to perform various sexual acts. Dunham said the activity increased in severity with each encounter. According to Dunham, police worked with the county District Attorney’s Office, Yates County Child Protective Services, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, and Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes to investigate the crimes aggressively and provide services to those involved.
Brewer has been incarcerated in the Yates County Jail since his arrest. Casella said Brewer will remain in jail until sentencing.