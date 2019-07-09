MILO — A local resident remains hospitalized after he was hit by a truck late Saturday night, just south of the Penn Yan village line.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Roger Taft, 23, of 7460 Harris Hill Road, Bath, was driving his pickup truck south on Route 54 when he hit Bradley Vogt, 31, of 100 McKinley Ave., Penn Yan. Vogt was walking in the southbound lane, Spike said.
The accident occurred about 11:30 p.m.
“It was dark, and all of sudden this individual (Vogt) was walking in the center of the southbound lane,” Spike said. “We’re trying to determine why that was.”
Mercy Flight Central flew Vogt to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of what Spike described as internal injuries. A hospital spokesman said Monday Vogt was in Strong’s emergency department, and his condition was being evaluated.
The Yates County accident reconstruction team responded to the scene. Spike said Taft’s vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation, adding that he was hopeful his office would be able to talk to the victim soon.
No charges have been filed at this time, Spike said.
