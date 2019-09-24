PENN YAN — The wife of a local man arrested after a high-speed chase last week has been charged as well.
Bethany E. Thornton, 23, was charged Saturday by village police with facilitating second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
The charge stems from a Sept. 18 incident. Police said they spotted Thornton’s husband, Jacob Thornton, 21, driving on Horizon Park Drive, and knew that Thornton’s license had been suspended. When authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop, Jacob Thornton allegedly led them on a pursuit out of Penn Yan and into the town of Milo. Police said Thornton eventually fled on foot into a wooded area and was later picked up by an undisclosed person and taken to Watkins Glen.
Jacob Thornton was arrested in Watkins Glen and taken back to Penn Yan.
Police said the vehicle Jacob Thornton was driving is owned by his wife. Bethany Thornton is accused of letting her husband drive the vehicle on multiple occasions while his license was suspended.
Bethany Thornton will answer the charge against her in village court.
Jacob Thornton faces a felony charge of reckless endangerment, along with several misdemeanors and numerous traffic violations. He remains incarcerated in the Yates County Jail.