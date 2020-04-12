PENN YAN — After a second suspected overdose death in less than two weeks, village police believe there is a link to the drugs in both fatalities.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said officers responded to an undisclosed home in the village shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and found a 26-year-old male not breathing and unconscious. Police saw signs of a drug overdose, began CPR, and administered Narcan. Penn Yan Ambulance personnel arrived a short time later and intubated the male.
Dunham said emergency medical technicians and police tried to revive the man for about 30 minutes until it was apparent he was dead. Officers waited with family members until a coroner arrived and pronounced the man dead.
Police found a straw and plastic bags containing a substance suspected to be fentanyl/heroin in the man’s pockets, along with numerous baggies and needles in the man’s vehicle. They were taken by police to be tested.
The body was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.
Dunham said it is the second apparent overdose death in the village in 10 days, following the March 31 death of a 21-year-old resident. Dunham did not disclose the gender of that person but said police found five small baggies containing a substance suspected to be heroin/fentanyl, along with a straw.
“Officers are investigating both cases and believe there may be a link in the drugs used,” he said. “Officers located similar colored micro Ziplock Baggies at both scenes.”
Dunham urged people suffering from drug addiction, or their families, to seek help. Locally, he said people can call Penn Yan police at (315) 536-4426, the Penn Yan office of the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency at (315) 536-7751, or the John D. Kelley Behavioral Health Center at (315) 531-2400.
For immediate assistance, people can call the FLACRA hotline at 1-833-435-2272.