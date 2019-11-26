PENN YAN — The village police department is asking for the public’s help in finding someone in connection with a child endangerment investigation.
As of Tuesday evening, police Chief Tom Dunham said his officers were looking for Isreal Lopez-Lopez. Dunham said Lopez-Lopez, who is Hispanic, is about 30 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build.
He is believed to be doing farm work in the area and was last living on Elm Street in Penn Yan.
Dunham said in addition to the local investigation, Lopez-Lopez is a person of interest in a felony case in North Carolina.
“We are asking citizens not to take any direct action, but call Penn Yan police if you know his whereabouts,” Dunham said.
The Penn Yan Police Department phone number is (315) 536-4426.