PENN YAN — Police arrested a local man Sunday night after he allegedly faked his own death during a video chat.
Abimael Ballesteros-Cisneros, 23, was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Police said the incident happened about 8 p.m. During a video chat with another person, Ballesteros-Cisneros allegedly stabbed himself multiple times and passed out. The other person called 911.
Officers arrived to find Ballesteros-Cisneros covered in what appeared to be blood. Police said he staged the incident to make the other person believe he killed himself.
Ballesteros-Cisneros was upset with the other person, authorities added.
Ballesteros-Cisneros will answer the charge in village court.