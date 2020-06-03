PENN YAN — Village Police Chief Thomas Dunham said members of his department on Monday afternoon met with people who peacefully protested the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
An estimated 20 to 30 people rallied from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of Walgreens at the intersection of Liberty and Elm streets. Dunham said the event organizer met with police beforehand and cleaned up the area after.
Dunham talked to several people in the group, saying what he saw in the video from Minneapolis was contrary to all police training in New York.
“The police department cherishes its relationship with the community and is always striving to better it,” Dunham said in a news release. “We thank the Penn Yan community for all its support.”