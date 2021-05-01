PENN YAN — The local school board is having a public hearing Wednesday on the proposed 2021-22 school year budget, as well as a forum for board candidates.
The virtual forum will start at 5 p.m. Those interested in watching it online can go to meet.google.com/nka-jurg-wwu.
There also is a phone option at (401) 903-0802. The meeting ID is 428 681 656#.
Six people are running for four open seats on the board — three 3-year terms and one 1-year position to complete the term of a board member who resigned. The candidates are incumbents Karl Fleming and Alicen Yonts, along with Marta Cramer, John “Jack” Clancy, Malia Spofford Xavier, and Stephen D’Amico.
The budget hearing will be during a board meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Penn Yan Elementary cafeteria. The meeting will be streamed live at the above website and phone number.
Superintendent Howard Dennis and Cathy Milliman, assistant superintendent for business, will give a budget overview. The proposed $38.3 million spending plan includes a 1.5% tax increase.
A public vote on the budget and election of board members will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 18 in the Penn Yan Academy gymnasium.