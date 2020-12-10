PENN YAN — School district voters approved a $28.8 million capital project Tuesday.
Superintendent Howard Dennis said the project will address facility upgrades at all schools and a maintenance building. Most of the work involves renovating the interior of the school buildings, including updated science rooms, flooring, and heating and ventilation work.
The project also includes expansion of the current weight room at Penn Yan Academy. That would turn the space into an exercise room/fitness center used by group classes.
The proposition passed by a 306-110 vote.
“The Board of Education and I are very pleased with the outcome of the vote and thank the community for their continued support,” Dennis said. “We realize these are very difficult times, and the strong positive feedback from the community is what makes Penn Yan a very special place. We will continue to be careful stewards of the taxpayers’ funds and maximize the use of every dollar to protect the district assets.”
Dennis said the project will have no direct tax impact due to state building aid and the district using $5 million in capital reserve funds.
While the district likely will have to bond for the project, Dennis said the payoff of previous debt will keep the property tax rate even and predictable for taxpayers.