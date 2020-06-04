PENN YAN — Ryan William Bailey has been a professional actor/singer for the last 12 years, but his stage career — as well as other work he was doing in New York City — hit a roadblock when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the Big Apple.
In early March, the 2004 Penn Yan Academy graduate left the city for his parents’ home. Then he noticed something that piqued his acting interest.
“I saw something online about a virtual production of ‘Les Misérables.’ It looked pretty unique,” Bailey recently said by phone. “I already had some stuff recorded from the show, both in the roles of Jean Valjean and Javert — doing both roles and singing against each other.”
Bailey sent those recordings to a Los Angeles-based virtual production company called Creative Quarantine, which was putting together the show. He got the lead role of Valjean.
The production, featuring more than two dozen actors from all over the country who filmed their parts remotely, will premiere Saturday on YouTube. It starts at 8 p.m.
Locally, Bailey is perhaps best known for his lead role in the musical Jekyll & Hyde during his senior year at PYA. He went to college at Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia, earning a theater degree in 2008.
Bailey was hired for a national tour of the musical “Cats,” spending the majority of his career playing the roles of Gus/Growltiger and Bustopher Jones. He was later hired in that role by international touring companies and recently completed contracts with Royal Caribbean cruise line, spending all of last year in Europe.
“Sometimes, it’s about finding that niche part and keep doing what you are good at,” he said.
Bailey also did some other work in New York City, including managing restaurants and running events at Carnegie Hall, which he called his “survival job.” He was getting back into performing full time when the novel coronavirus hit.
After going home to Penn Yan and getting the role of Valjean in the full-length version of ‘Les Mis,’ he spent 10 weeks recording the part. Creative Quarantine was co-founded by producers Benji Kaufman (an actor/comedian) and singer-songwriter Lara Lafferty, who also have roles in the show.
Creative Quarantine was founded as a 48-hour play-writing festival, known then as 48 Hour Creative Quarantine, to provide artists a chance to create during the pandemic and keep theater alive. Each of the two dozen actors spent March and April recording videos of their respective parts, listening to a musical track and imagining their fellow actors around them as they filmed.
Those finished videos were sent to Lafferty and Kaufman, who edited them for a cohesive show.
Bailey is now in Richmond, Va., where he is a “resident actor, director, handyman, etc.” for a local theater company owned by a friend. While the immediate future of the theater industry is unclear, Bailey said his recent role has increased his interest in studio production and more video roles.
“This was good practice for me,” he said. “It was about getting a chance to sink my teeth in a role more.”