PENN YAN — Village police have charged a Penn Yan Academy student with a crime for allegedly giving a concentrated cannabis gummy to another student who suffered a negative reaction.
In a news release issued Thursday, police said the 14-year-old student was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. The student was not identified by name or gender.
The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. The female student who suffered the reaction was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan. Police said the student accused of giving the gummy also was under the influence and taken to the hospital too.
The school went into a hold in place during the incident and will be dealing with the matter through disciplinary procedures.
The student was released to a guardian. The case will be handled in Yates County Family Court.
Police said concentrated cannabis can be much more potent than leaf form and cause instant highs, hallucinations, extreme changes in behavior, drug-inducted psychosis, and overdoses. It goes by many names including dabs, shatter, honeycomb, wax, budder, and 710 (oil spelled backward).
“While marijuana is legal in New York state, it is still illegal for children to smoke or use marijuana recreationally,” police said in the release. “Parents should be aware of the effects of concentrated cannabis and the names kids are calling it.”