Two non-profit senior living healthcare and housing providers have agreed to affiliate.
The boards for St. Ann’s Community in Rochester and Quail Summit in Canandaigua announced their partnership in September.
“We could not be more pleased about our new affiliation with St. Ann’s Community,” said Phil Beckley, president of the Quail Summit Board of Directors. “St. Ann’s recognizes and appreciates what a unique community we have created here in Canandaigua. By joining together, we create a stronger organization that will support the changing needs of our residents for many years to come.”
The affiliation ensures long-term stability, achieves economic benefits, helps manage costs, and allows access to premier services across Monroe, Ontario and Genesee counties.
“Aligning our leadership, experience, and expertise creates an opportunity to better meet the evolving expectations of a growing population of older adults,” said Ron Salluzzo, chairman of St. Ann’s Community Board of Directors.
Michael McRae, president and CEO of St. Ann’s Community, and Andrew Tyman, CEO of Quail Summit, will coordinate and oversee the transition. In addition, St. Ann’s will consult on day-to-day operations at Quail Summit until the affiliation is completed.
“Joining together with Quail Summit strengthens our mission and commitment to building strong and engaging communities, while also connecting people with the services and relationships they need to thrive,” McRae said. “Quail Summit’s tradition of quality service to seniors and the community makes them an ideal partner. We are truly excited to come together and serve the broader Canandaigua community.”
For more information on St. Ann’s Community, call (585) 697-6000 or visit www.stannscommunity.com.
For more information on Quail Summit, visit quailsummit.com or call (585) 396-1010.