GENEVA — The city’s water and sewer budgets are designed to be self-sufficient, with revenue from rates equaling the budget costs.
When the cost of treating and distributing water from Seneca Lake and the cost of treating wastewater prior to discharge back into the lake increases, rates should go up accordingly.
This year, after toying with the idea of no water or sewer rate increases for 2021, City Council ended up passing proposing a local law to increase sewer rates by 2.5 percent and proposed an ordinance increasing water rates by 4 percent.
For the average household with a family of four, that increase, if approved by Council Wednesday, would mean an increase in quarterly bills of around $25, according to City Comptroller Adam Blowers.
Those who get their water and sewer services from the city but live or are located outside the city pay a higher amount for those commodities, Blowers said.