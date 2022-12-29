LYONS — The Quicklee’s store at 9 Route 31 has reopened for business now that remodeling efforts are nearing completion, the company announced.
The former Jim’s Mobil Station, acquired by family-owned and -operated Quicklee’s Convenience Stores in 2021, closed at the end of August for renovations.
“We are excited to once again be open and servicing the Lyons community,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s vice president and chief operating officer. “This store has served the community for so long, and now as one of our 30 locations, it will continue to do so, but with a fresh new look and many more options.”
The store was given a new facade, matching that of other new Quicklee’s locations that have opened in recent years. The site will now sell Quicklee’s-branded fuel, so the fuel canopy was refreshed to fit the Quicklee’s brand, it noted. The car wash remains onsite, with a new look as well, the company said.
The store’s interior features Quicklee’s branding, messaging, colors and new flooring, and the layout allows for more product offerings, including space for a food partner, the company noted.
At this time no co-brand partner has been confirmed for the location, but several are reviewing the space, the company said.
“It’s important to us that we find a food partner who understands the community and is prepared and capable of providing exceptional service the area deserves,” Perelli said. “We invested in this space and expanded it to allow for a food partner because we believe the community would benefit from more options. Our team is working hard to fill that space and hope to do so in the very near future.”
Quicklee’s said “an ideal partner” will provide walk-up and drive-through service options.
Future updates regarding food partnerships will be shared on quicklees.com and the company’s social media channels, it said.