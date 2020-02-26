SENECA FALLS – All was quiet Tuesday at the Cayuga Indian Nation property on Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, three days after a surprise early morning raid by one of the two tribal factions vying to govern the Nation in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
In the raid, excavating equipment from a local contractor hired by Clint Halftown, leader of one faction, was used to demolish or damage 12 Nation buildings operated by a faction opposed to Halftown’s leadership claim.
Partially demolished and made unusable were Lakeside Trading convenience store, a cannery, an ice cream shop and miniature golf business, a longhouse and school, a day care and seven temporary cabins.
“Things are up in the air right now,” said Leeanna Young, a member of the faction that opposes Halftown. “We are staying together and working through what we need to do. We’ve gotten help and donations and the Seneca Falls school district has been helpful in dealing with our children.”
“We’re trying to work out a plan to rebuild,” she said.
The Cayuga Chiefs Council plans a 10 a.m. Saturday press conference in front of the damaged longhouse and school on CIN property. Chief Sam George declined to comment further and said the group’s intentions would be made known Saturday.
Meanwhile, Halftown said Tuesday afternoon that he would be issuing a statement, but it was not received by press time last night.
In 1980, the Cayuga Nation, then based in Gowanda in western New York, filed a claim for return of over 64,015 acres of its former reservation in Seneca and Cayuga counties. That area forms a horseshoe around the north end of Cayuga Lake and consisted of 42,000 acres in Cayuga County and 22,000 acres in Seneca County. The Nation also asked for $247 million in trespass damages.
In 2000, U.S. District Court Judge Neal McCurn heard the case in federal district court in Syracuse and after a lengthy trial, ruled the Cayugas had a valid claim against the state of New York. A jury then heard arguments on the amount of damages and came up with an award of $36.9 million. McCurn added $211 million in interest. The state appealed the ruling, and it was reversed in 2005 by a Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which said the claim was filed too late.
The Cayugas then began to buy land in the two counties within the former reservation area from wiling sellers. They own 1,200 acres and have applied to put 129 into federal, tax-exempt trust. A decision on that is pending.
Over the years, the Nation split into two factions. One supports Halftown as the federally-recognized leader, while and the other group opposes Halftown and said the leaders must be selected by clan mothers and chiefs.
The dispute involved CIN properties and businesses in the two counties. It was agreed that the Halftown faction would operate the Cayuga County properties and businesses in Union Springs and the other group would operate the Seneca Falls properties and businesses.
Halftown said recent court and federal Bureau of Indian Affairs rulings support his claim to leadership. The BIA has told the two factions to work it out among themselves. But Halftown threatened eviction of his opponents. That led to Saturday’s 2:30 a.m. demolition raid.