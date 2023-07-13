CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Public Health officials said a feral cat that bit two people in the city Tuesday tested positive for rabies.
Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said the cat was captured and taken to a state Department of Health laboratory for testing. Both people are being treated for rabies exposure.
“Feral cats and any cats that spend time outside are at risk for contracting and transmitting rabies and other diseases,” Beer said, noting that cats are the fourth most common animal diagnosed with rabies in the state. “Avoid contact with feral cats, do not approach a sick feral cat, and do not attract them to your home by leaving out food.”
Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Beer said rabies is endemic in New York, meaning it is always present at a low level. It is most common in wildlife such as raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes. Cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock can get rabies if exposed, as can humans.
Beer said people should never ignore or downplay a bite from an animal, whether it’s a pet, wild, stray, or feral. To report an animal bite, contact the rabies control program at Ontario County Public Health at 585-396-4343 during normal business hours, or after hours at 585-394-4560. People are urged to call their local health department if they or their pet had contact with a wild animal.
Beer said people can take the following steps to prevent rabies exposure:
• Avoid contact with any wild animals, including feral cats.
• Don’t attract animals to your home or yard by leaving food out.
• Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on rabies vaccinations.
• Tightly cap or put away garbage cans.
• Board up openings in your attic, basement, or garage.
• Encourage children to immediately tell an adult if they are bitten by an animal.
Beer said even if domestic animals are “indoor pets,” they are required by the state to have a rabies vaccine. Ontario County Public Health is having a free clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at the county public works building, 2962 County Road 48 in Hopewell. Pre-register at ontariocountyny.gov/767/Rabies-Vaccination-Clinics.