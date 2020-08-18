SODUS — Jay Roscup said when people invite someone to visit your town, they need to make sure those guests behave themselves.
Roscup, a Sodus resident and longtime educator, said that didn’t happen at a Back the Blue Rally in Wayne County Sunday that drew about 2,000 participants.
On Facebook, Roscup expressed anger over a video that appeared to capture at least one motorcyclist hurling a racial epithet at a Sodus woman of color taking video at the event, Tatyana Conner.
“Nothing like being called a ‘nigger’ multiple times in your hometown,” said Conner in the posting of the video on her Facebook page. And, in her YouTube posting of the video, she wrote: “As an African American woman who served this country, I thought it would be best for me to show support to our unsung heroes. Instead I was greeted with backlash and racism.”
Roscup said he was incensed with what had transpired.
“Tomorrow (Monday) I’ll spend a good chunk of my day explaining why school resource officers are valuable and beneficial here in Wayne County,” he wrote on his Facebook page Sunday. “It’s because of how we do things around here. My trust for law enforcement is predicated on their deeds, here.
‘Today, organizers invited people from all over to come into Wayne County and into my town. Most were peaceful. Some were there with racist intent. Ignoring that truth is a moral failure. I expect — and will look for — local leadership to respond to those incidents. I have confidence in our local leadership, and I expect their response to acknowledge our local law enforcement are valuable members of our community who help keep us safe — literally saving drowning victims and running into burning houses — I also expect them to call out racism as evil whenever it shows up. To ignore it is to invite more of the same. Wayne County is not Fox news vs. CNN. We aren’t the Democrats vs. the Republicans. We are people living together in a small place working hard to make it, and we can find a way to respect one another.”
On the Facebook video, it is more difficult to decipher what the passing motorcyclists — the rally was held to express appreciation for those working in law enforcement — are saying.
However, on a YouTube video Conner posted, a listener can hear one of the rally participants appear to yell the n-word at Conner and another person of color also recording the event. Another rally participant can be heard telling her to “take a knee,” in reference to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did so during the playing of the National Anthem before games to protest police brutality. Many NFL players followed Kaepernick’s lead, drawing the ire of many fans, along with President Trump.
Conner could not be reached for further comment Monday afternoon.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, who spoke at the rally — it started Sunday morning in Macedon and moved through the western portion of the county, including Sodus — said he reviewed the video and confirmed he heard the n-word uttered. He said the video has been passed onto the state police’s Computer Forensic Unit for further examination. He did not say what the next step would be after police review the video, but noted that “an epithetic slur is not a crime uttered in and of itself.”
However, Virts denounced what transpired.
“It was not the intention of the rally organizers and the vast majority of people showing support to and for accountable law enforcement to cause anyone harm or alarm,” he wrote on the Sheriff’s Offices Facebook page, which he also provided to the Finger Lakes Times. “It is disgusting that anyone would use hateful language at a rally, in public or in private conversation. Racist and hateful speech is never acceptable. It is the extreme fringes of any organization, movement or gathering that causes an organization, movement or gatherings problems from the core statement or action(s) being conveyed.”
One of the rally organizers, Tracy Herman Zornow of Newark, said the goal of the rally was to express appreciation for those who work in law enforcement, not to cause racial division within the community. She said she’d seen the Facebook video and had a hard time deciphering the words uttered by the rally participants to the women of color as they drove through Sodus.
“If that’s what they said, that’s disgusting to me,” she said. “If that’s what that poor girl had to endure, that is not acceptable.”
Some say the rallies are being held by groups opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement, but Zornow insists that was not the case for the Wayne County event.
“It was an effort to show support (for police),” she said. “We don’t need them de-funded. We need them defended. It was not about politics. It was about positively supporting the police.”
Roscup said as an educator and parent, he wants the young people of his community to feel safe, and that what happened in Sodus in a police-sanctioned event does nothing to further that cause and makes the already tough job of being a police officer more problematic.
“Where does a young person go if they find themselves in trouble?” he asked. “It’s critical that we guard against that perception (of not feeling safe).”
Roscup was pleased with Virts’ actions and said he’s been happy with the response of other officials he’s has contacted with his concerns. There is a need, Roscup added, for “common decency” in the local community and the nation, and he felt that Sunday’s rally failed on that end.
“I expect better,” he said.